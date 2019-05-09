Community briefs

Editor’s note: Email community meetings and announcements to pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com for consideration of free publication.

Celebrate recovery meetings

POINT PLEASANT — Celebrate Recovery meetings, 4:30 p.m., Sundays, Nazarene Church Fellowship Center.

Food bank donations

HENDERSON- The “Kitchen of Blessing” is currently accepting donations for their food bank located at 201 Holloway St. in Henderson. Those interested can contact Charles Birchfield at 304-675-1881.

Wahama’s annual alumni banquet

MASON — Wahama’s annual alumni banquet will be held on Saturday, May 25 beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. and the banquet beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wahama Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. The Class of 1969 will be the honored guests as they celebrate their 50 year reunion. Reservations must be submitted by May 15. Forms are available at Bob’s Market, City National Bank, and Farmers Bank in Mason or by calling Beverly Carson Knapp at 304-593-6430, Sonya Yonker Roush at 304-882-2548 or Chloris Machir Gaul at 740-985-4259.

Grief support group

POINT PLEASANT — A Grief Support Group, sponsored by the Mason County Action Group and Pleasant Valley Home Health and Hospice, meets every Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Gene Salem Senior Center, 101 Second Street, Point Pleasant. The meetings are open to anyone in the community needing support dealing with the loss of a friend or loved one.

Historic Landmark Commission meeting

POINT PLEASANT — There will be a meeting of the Point Pleasant Historic Landmark Commission, May 15, 5 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, exterior painting of 515 Main Street on the agenda.