An afternoon in the park

Though the sky was overcast on Thursday, the temperature was still warm. Residents have been taking the opportunity to enjoy the spring weather by visiting their local parks. Whether they are walking their pets, walking with a friend, or enjoying a relaxing rest on a bench, they are all taking in the beautiful scenery the parks in Mason County provide. Pictured here is a resident relaxing at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0510Riverfront.jpg Though the sky was overcast on Thursday, the temperature was still warm. Residents have been taking the opportunity to enjoy the spring weather by visiting their local parks. Whether they are walking their pets, walking with a friend, or enjoying a relaxing rest on a bench, they are all taking in the beautiful scenery the parks in Mason County provide. Pictured here is a resident relaxing at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. Erin Perkins | OVP