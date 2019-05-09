Hearings on city ordinances set Monday

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant will be holding a public hearing regarding proposed changes to certain city ordinances.

The meeting is set for Monday, May 13 at 6:10 p.m. at the Point Pleasant City Building.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer the citizens of Point Pleasant an opportunity to express their views and listen to written comments on the proposed changes to three city ordinances.

At a past council meeting, the Point Pleasant City Council members discussed certain issues within the city. City Clerk Amber Tatterson explained one issue they discussed was the problem of residents setting off fireworks when it was not during the 4th of July holiday, but rather at random times. They further discussed making an amendment to the fireworks ordinance to address this issue. After discussions with City Attorney Michael Shaw, the proposed added subsection to the ordinance states, “Fireworks Sale, Possession and Discharge” would be, “subsection (c): No person or entity shall discharge or otherwise set off any fireworks, unless authorized by the City of Point Pleasant, except between the dates of July 1-7 of each year so long as the discharge is not prohibited by state and/or federal Laws. This will be an added subsection to the existing ordinance.”

Tatterson explained the council members also discussed the issue of motorized vehicles being parked along the road in town as certain types of vehicles were making the streets impassable and were obstructing the view of the motorists. After discussions with Shaw, the proposed amendment to the current ordinance “Special Provisions for Mobile Homes and Trailer,” would be, “The parking of any and all types of recreational vehicles, campers, trailers, boats, boat trailers, utility trailers, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, golf carts, and the like, regardless of whether motorized, is prohibited in any residential district.” This will not pertain to a resident’s driveway, it is in regards to street parking.

An issue regarding shut off valves on water meters was also deliberated between the council members explained Tatterson. There are certain residences within the city where water meters do not have a shut off valve, so if a resident is away and their water is inadvertently running there is no way the city can step in and shut it off for them. Also, an addition to the ordinance addresses water service for residents. After discussions with Shaw, the proposed added subsection to the ordinance,“Water Regulations and Charges,” would be, “All homeowners, apartment owners, and/or landlords shall have water service provided for each residence, and all homeowners, apartment owners, and/or landlords shall have individually monitored meters for each residence, unless in the discretion of the City Inspector, such requirements are unnecessary. Additionally, within 45 days of the passage of this subsection, all homeowners, apartment owners, and/or landlords are required to have installed an outside water meter shut off valve that is readily accessible to the city and its agents somewhere between the water meter and the outside of the residence or apartment building. Any person(s) or entities in violation of this section are subject to a fine of not more than $500 dollars for each offense.”

At the recently held council meeting, the first reading of the proposed amendments to these ordinances was approved by the Point Pleasant City Council.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-5.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.