Teen charged with aggravated murder

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer released information regarding the reported murder investigation of Tyrone Powell, Jr., which was first reported April 15 at a home on the 700-block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis.
The investigation is following the joint work of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gallipolis Police Department and the Gallia-Meigs Crime Task Force.
After consulting with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holden’s office, officers filed a five-count complaint with the Gallia County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division that include Aggravated Murder, and Aggravated Robbery charges on a 15-year-old male juvenile.
More on this story as information becomes available.