Teen charged with aggravated murder

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer released information regarding the reported murder investigation of Tyrone Powell, Jr., which was first reported April 15 at a home on the 700-block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis.

The investigation is following the joint work of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gallipolis Police Department and the Gallia-Meigs Crime Task Force.

After consulting with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holden’s office, officers filed a five-count complaint with the Gallia County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division that include Aggravated Murder, and Aggravated Robbery charges on a 15-year-old male juvenile.

More on this story as information becomes available.

Gallipolis Police Department investigates the death of Tyrone Powell, Jr., in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis in this photo taken last month. Reportedly, at 15-year-old male has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with his death. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0415191449a-1-.jpg Gallipolis Police Department investigates the death of Tyrone Powell, Jr., in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis in this photo taken last month. Reportedly, at 15-year-old male has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with his death. Dean Wright | OVP