Memorial Day Parade plans

POINT PLEASANT — For several years, the members of AMVETS Post #2 have sponsored a Memorial Day Parade along Main Street in Point Pleasant to show their support and respect for local veterans and remember fallen soldiers during their time in the service.

The AMVETS Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 25. The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. with line up being at 12:30 p.m. at the old Central School located at 1100 Main Street in Point Pleasant. The parade route will travel south along Main Street.

Dennis Rayburn commented it is free and voluntary to participate in this parade, though, he does appreciate participants reaching out to him, so he will know the number of units involved.

Memorial Day, also known as Decoration Day, is an unofficial kick off to summer and is observed on the last Monday in May each year. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on this day, particularly to honor those who died in military service. Many volunteers place an American flag on each grave in national cemeteries. The practice of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers is an ancient custom. Soldiers’ graves were decorated in the U.S. before and during the American Civil War.

Each year, veterans willingly participate in this annual parade, showing their respect for their fallen brothers and sisters during their time in the service. The veterans of Mason County, as well as all throughout West Virginia, are proud to say they have served their country, shared Rayburn. Some residents of Mason County even have descendents who were original settlers of the area.

Along with this parade, the AMVETS Post #2 and its ladies auxiliary also put on a parade for Veterans Day.

For more information on the AMVETS Memorial Day Parade, contact Dennis Rayburn at 304-674-3663, or at dennis.rayburn@suddenlink.net.

The American Legion Post Riders are pictured here kicking off the annual Memorial Day Parade organized by the AMVETS Post #2 in downtown Point Pleasant last year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.29-5.jpg The American Legion Post Riders are pictured here kicking off the annual Memorial Day Parade organized by the AMVETS Post #2 in downtown Point Pleasant last year. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

