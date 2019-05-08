New Haven Police Chief recognized for service

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven police chief was recognized for his years of service during the most recent town council meeting.

Attending were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Grant Hysell, Steve Carpenter and Matt Shell.

Chief Dave Hardwick was presented a plaque by the mayor on behalf of the town administration. Hardwick has served New Haven for the past 10 years.

“It’s not often that a municipality this size keeps an officer this long,” Kaylor said while making the presentation.

Also during the meeting, plans were made for the May 25 opening of the municipal swimming pool.

The final permit has now been received to operate the pool. Council members voted to hire eight lifeguards, including Nolan Pierce as head guard, Avery and Noah Davis, Mary Grace Roush, Abbie Lieving, Adam Groves, Zack Roush, and Casey Greer.

Recorder Hysell reported Michaela Davis is working on a website for the town. She is looking for any photos or history from residents that might be included on the site.

In other action, the council:

Asked that residents contact the town hall for meter readings prior to filling residential pools in order to be given bill adjustments;

Issued two building permits to the New Haven United Methodist Church, one for a new roof on the parsonage and the second for a roof on the youth building;

Set a meeting for May 15, 3 p.m., to discuss a move forward on a sewer upgrade project; and,

Requested the police visit a residence to take inventory of present farm animals owned, after it was reported more animals have been born to the existing ones.

The next regular meeting will be May 20, 6 p.m.

New Haven Police Chief Dave Hardwick, left, was presented a plaque for 10 years of service during the recent town council meeting. Making the presentation was Mayor Greg Kaylor, also shown. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.9-NH.jpg New Haven Police Chief Dave Hardwick, left, was presented a plaque for 10 years of service during the recent town council meeting. Making the presentation was Mayor Greg Kaylor, also shown. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.