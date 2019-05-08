MASON — It was a top 10 afternoon Sunday when Wahama High School celebrated the top students at its inaugural Academic Awards Banquet.

Partnered with Farmers Bank, the school recognized the top 10 percent of each class, grades 7 through 12, for their achievements.

Following a catered lunch by Culinary Art Company, 52 students were presented plaques by Heather MacKnight, Farmers Bank vice president and branch manager at Mason. Upperclassmen were given their academic letters by Gary Fields, teacher, who also served as guest speaker.

Fields gave the students three points to remember, the first being “no two people are exactly alike.” He stated there are three types of learners – the one who only needs to listen; the one who needs to listen and take notes; and the last who has to do more by reading, joining a study group or getting a tutor. He encouraged students to find out who they are and how they learn.

His second point was “don’t be intimidated when you get to college.” Fields encouraged the students to speak up and answer questions.

“Don’t have small school syndrome,” he said. “We (Wahama) are rated eighth in the state.”

Fields’ final point was to stay away from “that’s not fair.” He told the teens that there aren’t many things that are fair, and it is just an excuse. Fields told the group to always look their best at interviews, get experience through summer employment, and find ways to have an edge.

The speaker finished by saying there will be problems throughout college, both academic and personal. Help with those problems can be found in two books, he said, Psalms and Proverbs, which are both found in the “Good Book.”

Assistant Principal Melissa VanMeter led the ceremony, giving the welcome address, as well as recognizing the students individually. Austin Ankrom, youth pastor at Northbend Church, gave the invocation, and each student was photographed getting their plaques by Bartee Photography.

Student honorees included:

Seniors – Hannah Billups, Braedon Bumgarner, Jackson Hall, David Hendrick, Aubree Johnson, Tanner King, Alexa Layne, and Jacob Lloyd.

Juniors – MacKenzie Barr, Adam Groves, Olivia Johnson, Tayllor King, Zachary Roush, Emma Tomlinson, and Jerry Walker.

Sophomores – Emma Gibbs, Kelsey Hickel, Abigail Lieving, Skyler Putney, and Mary Grace Roush.

Freshmen – Bailee Bumgarner, Alana Edwards, Zachary Fields, Lauren Noble, Abigail Pauley, Allison Tennant, and Rilee Zerkle.

Eighth graders – Sydney Burris, Hailey Darst, Ethan Gray, Rocky Kearns, Michaela Lieving, Josiah Lloyd, Kayci Brynn Owens, Alexandra Phillips, Chloe Robinson, Andrew Roush, Alyssa VanMeter, Loryn Weaver, Amber Wolfe, and Emma Young.

Seventh graders – Lillian Bowles, Nathan Fields, Carson Gibbs, Olivia Jeffers, Hallie Kearns, Gracie Marks, Angel Oldaker, Kloe Sigman, Sawyer VanMatre, Taylor Whitt, and Bryce Zuspan.

The academic banquet committee included Shelly Barr, Corinna Barnitz, Pam Fisher, Heidi Gray, Jill Harris, Heather Lloyd, Brooke Pauley and Melissa VanMeter.

Wahama hosts top students

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

