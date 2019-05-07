Grand jury returns 27 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The May term of the grand jury returned 27 indictments this week, according to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, II.

The following persons indicted this week by the grand jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 9 a.m.

Brendon E. Baldwin, 34, Huntington, access device fraud; breaking and entering an automobile; petit larceny; conspiracy. Steven R. Baldwin, 26, Point Pleasant, access device fraud; breaking and entering an automobile; petit larceny; conspiracy.

Preston T. Broyles, 21, Vinton, Ohio, grand larceny; fleeing in a vehicle; fleeing on foot. Preston T. Broyles, 21, Vinton, Ohio, attempt to commit a felony; destruction of property. Christopher Lee Taylor, II, 23, Point Pleasant, escape; destruction of property. Kimberly C. Castillo, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, escape. Allen Ray Brickles, 26, Pomeroy, Ohio, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance; driving suspended, 1st offense.

Joseph S. Sakisat, 23, Pickerington, Ohio, bringing into this state property stolen in another state; obstructing; driving while license suspended. Christopher S. Porter, 40, Mason, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Christopher S. Porter, 40, Mason, counterfeiting (two counts).

Timothy A. Lamb, II, 30, Mason, delivery of a controlled substance. Ernest Scott Fetty, 25, Point Pleasant, burglary; destruction of property. Gabriel D. Hill, 29, Milton, grand larceny; destruction of property; fleeing from officer with reckless indifference; fleeing on foot. Harlan Nicely, 56, Wayne, driving revoked, DUI related, 3rd + offense; driving impaired, 2nd offense; obstructing.

Logan Andrew Fields, 27, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory. Matthew K. Gordon, 31, Crown City, Ohio, fleeing from officer with reckless indifference; destruction of property. Jerry D. Flora, Jr., 37, Gallipolis Ferry, grand larceny; conspiracy. April L. Hunnicutt, 35, Gallipolis Ferry, grand larceny; conspiracy. Kimberly A. Galilei, 51, Mason, grand larceny. Michael L. Martin, 59, Point Pleasant, driving impaired, 3rd + offense; no insurance; driving while license suspended. Michael R. Voreh, 57, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; obstructing.

Richard F. Long, 36, Point Pleasant, driving impaired, 3rd+ offense; driving revoked, DUI related, 2nd offense. David H. Smith, 44, Glenwood, driving impaired, 3rd+ offense; driving while revoked, DUI related; fleeing on foot; possession of a controlled substance.

David B. Bryant, 64, Cottageville, failure to provide change in sex offender registry information. James C. Stephens, 34, Point Pleasant, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; receiving or transferring stolen goods (two counts); destruction of property.

Robert H. Siders, III, 26, Gallipolis Ferry, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy. Matthew G. Patterson, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy.

