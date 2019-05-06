Mason County Farmers Market opens June 1

POINT PLEASANT — Gardens are starting to grow produce and farmers are preparing to start selling their goods at their local farmers markets.

On Saturday, June 1 the Mason County Farmers Market, which will be located on First Street under the Bartow Jones Bridge in Point Pleasant will be opening up for the season. Until mid-to-late October, the farmers market will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon.

Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the farmers market, cash and senior vouchers will be accepted. Vendors will be set up selling various sorts of produce including green beans, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, corn, potatoes, and peppers to name a few. The vegetables being sold are dependent upon the growing season.

Many of the vendors are trained to accept vouchers as the local senior center offers their residents vouchers to shop at the farmers market.

Lorrie Wright, WVU extension agent, shared the Mason County Extension Office will be offering training for farmers who would like to learn how to accept the senior vouchers for produce purchases. The dates will be announced soon.

Wright commented, by having the farmers market available, residents are able to buy fresher produce as the produce sold is harvested right before, making it fresher than any produce purchased in chain stores. Also, not only is the produce fresh, but it is of good quality. Buying local also helps fellow members of the community.

“I have a few things that I would love to try (this year) to get more people to come in for fresh produce,” said Market Master Kaylee Oldaker. “I’d like to do a customer appreciation day and give hot dogs out and maybe do a soup sale made with some of the fresh produce…it would also be a way to feed the ones who are hungry that don’t get very much hot food…we want to grow and we as a community can make that happen.”

For those interested in selling their produce or who have further questions regarding the Mason County Farmer’s Market, contact Oldaker at (304) 812-3633. Also, for updates, follow the Mason County Farmers Market Facebook page.

“The activities that we are thinking of will be throughout the farmers market. I’d like to do something different at least once a month, if not twice,” said Oldaker. “We just want to provide everybody with great wholesome food fresh out of the garden.”

Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the Mason County Farmer’s Market where the produce is not just fresh, but it is also of good quality. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0728.Market2.jpg Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the Mason County Farmer’s Market where the produce is not just fresh, but it is also of good quality. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.