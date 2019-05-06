Point Prom Royalty chosen

Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending the Point Pleasant High School Prom. Pictured are members of this year’s prom court, from left, Junior Prince Isaac Daniels, Junior Princess Gavyn Buskirk, Senior Prom King Sam Pinkerton, Senior Prom Queen Caroline Foreman.

Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending the Point Pleasant High School Prom. Pictured are members of this year’s prom court, from left, Junior Prince Isaac Daniels, Junior Princess Gavyn Buskirk, Senior Prom King Sam Pinkerton, Senior Prom Queen Caroline Foreman. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.7-Point-Prom-3.jpg Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending the Point Pleasant High School Prom. Pictured are members of this year’s prom court, from left, Junior Prince Isaac Daniels, Junior Princess Gavyn Buskirk, Senior Prom King Sam Pinkerton, Senior Prom Queen Caroline Foreman. Wendie Jordan Photography | Courtesy