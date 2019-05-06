NHS, Rho Kappa students inducted at Wahama

MASON — A total of 26 students at Wahama High School were inducted recently into the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Honor Society, or both, in a ceremony in front of their fellow students and relatives.

Camryn Tyree, president of Rho Kappa, welcomed those attending, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Sydnee Whaley. Rho Kappa is an honor society that recognizes excellence in the field of social studies.

Criteria of membership was explained by members Madelyne VanMatre, Aubree Johnson, Kaitlyn Greene, and Connor Bumgarner.

Jacob Lloyd, president of the National Honor Society, told of the accomplishments of that organization during the school year. He also introduced incoming president, MacKenzie Barr.

Criteria for National Honor Society membership was explained by members Alexander Mitchell, Jackson Hall, David Hendrick and Skylar Riffle.

Advisors for the groups are Adrian Rutherford for Rho Kappa and Allison Pierce for National Honor Society. Following the induction ceremony, a reception was held for members and their relatives and guests attending.

Inducted into Rho Kappa were Aaron Jeffrey Beard, Wesley Ray Peters, Adrianna Faith Stewart, and Abby Michelle Taylor.

Those inducted into the National Honor Society included Autumn Paige Beckner, Alexa Susan Layne, Cassandra Elizabeth McClanahan, Zachary Thomas Roush, Madelyne Mae VanMatre, and Victoria Claire VanMatre.

Being inducted into both organizations were Adriana Marie Boswell, Kaylee Dawn Ferguson, Jacqueline Elaine Fields, Emma Beth Gibbs, Kelsey Breanna Hickel, Leah Marie Hoffman, Zoe Nicole Johnson, Lillian Elizabeth Karr, Tayllor Dawn King, Abigail Leeann Lieving, Skyler Matthew Putney, Owen Daniel Richardson, Briana Carolyn May Roush, Harley Ann Roush, Mary Grace Roush, and Phoebe Ann Roush.

Some of those inducted into only one society are already members of the other.

Members of the Wahama National Honor Society are pictured with fellow students who were newly selected for the organization. The new members were tapped into the society during a ceremony in front of their peers and family. Members of the Wahama High School Rho Kappa National Honor Society, as well as new inductees, are pictured following a ceremony at the school recently.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

