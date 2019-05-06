Barnitz headed to archery nationals

MASON — A member of the Wahama High School Archery Team will be heading to national competition in Kentucky, May 9 through 11.

Ashton Barnitz, son of Alan and Beth Barnitz of New Haven, qualified for the national event after placing seventh in the state middle school boys division. Barnitz shot a score of 280 out of a possible 300 points at the state match, which was held at Marshall University.

The seventh grader will now go to the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville to compete in the U.S. Eastern Nationals. This is Barnitz’s first year as a member of the school archery team, and only the second year of Wahama’s program.

Barnitz said he will be accompanied to Kentucky by his family, as well as coaches Larry Gray and Todd Grinstead. If he places high enough, Barnitz has the possibility of competing in the world event, which will also be held this year in Louisville, according to Grinstead.

Along with archery, Barnitz is also a member of the golf team at Wahama, as well as FFA. He said he enjoys hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

