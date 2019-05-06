Fruth Family donates $52K to food baskets

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Fruth family recently visited Trinity United Methodist Church to present a check on behalf of Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth from the Fruth Charitable Trust to the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia.

Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth started the Fruth Charitable Trust in 1998. The Fruth Charitable Trust was established to help with community needs, such as educational scholarships and more.

Sisters and brothers: Mike, Joan, Carol, Lynne, and John Fruth presented the check on behalf of the Fruth Charitable Trust for $52,000 to The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia for the food basket program in Mason County.

The $52,000 donation will be used as an endowed fund to provide annual resources to Trinity United Methodist Church for food baskets for people in Mason County. The church’s role will be to request funds when needed, buy the food, make baskets, and distribute the baskets. At current time, this is a ministry the youth of Trinity United Methodist take an active part in participating. Fruth cousins, Jim and Sharry Rossi, members of Trinity United Methodist Church, are also actively involved in the food basket ministry, and were present during the donation.

Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, shared several stories her mother, Frances “Babs” Fruth told to the family about when she grew up in a small Ohio town during the depression. Because of her experiences during The Great Depression, Mrs. Fruth always wanted to help people if she had an opportunity. One of her passions was the food basket program in Mason County.

“Our mother used to load us kids in the car and then she would have us take the food basket to the door,” Lynne shared. “I think she did this, because she felt that if the basket were delivered by children it would be received more comfortably, and she was also trying to teach us kids about giving back and helping people in the community.”

“We are very grateful for the donation and what it will mean to the people of Mason County,” Jeff Taylor, president of The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, said.

If you would like to donate for this fund or others, you can visit umfwv.org and choose the Online Giving Portal, or you can mail your donation to: United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., PO Box 3811, Charleston, WV 25338-3811. With any donation, please remember to provide instructions for the gift and if you would like the gift made in honor or memory of someone.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family owned company. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The mission of the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia is to create a culture of generosity that transforms the world by raising, managing, and distributing funds that serve the needs of all people and communities. The Foundation is governed by a 32-member Board of Trustees.

Information provided by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured from left, Jeff Taylor, United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, John Fruth, Lynne Fruth, Jim Rossi, Joan Fruth, Sharry Rossi and Kim Matthews, United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_5.7-Fruth.jpg Pictured from left, Jeff Taylor, United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, John Fruth, Lynne Fruth, Jim Rossi, Joan Fruth, Sharry Rossi and Kim Matthews, United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia. Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy