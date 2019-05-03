Mason to co-sponsor fireworks display

MASON — The Town of Mason will once again co-sponsor a fireworks display on Independence Day with Middleport, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson, and Sharon Kearns.

Randy Pierce, an employee of Home National Bank, approached the council on behalf of the Middleport Business Association. He asked for the council’s continued support of paying for half of the July 4 fireworks display, making Mason’s portion $1,750.

Although the display is set off on the Ohio side of the river, it is visible in the Mason area, as well. The council agreed to pay the invoice to Hamburg Fireworks Display in Lancaster, Ohio.

Several police items were also discussed at the meeting.

Yeager announced the police department received a grant to participate in a “Click It or Ticket” event from May 13 through 24. The grant money will provide for the officers’ wages during the program.

Two officers, Clayton Gibbs and Chief Colton McKinney, will be attending an in-service class in Morgantown. The council agreed to pay the $100 class fee for each officer, as well as $60 for a motel room plus one meal. It was noted another class will be attended by officers in Ravenswood, but it will not be necessary to stay overnight.

Yeager also gave a report on police activities for April, which included 75 citations, one accident and five arrests. He added seven citations were issued in the past week for high grass and trash.

In other action, the council:

Announced there is no manpower on May 11 to pick up people’s trash for the clean-up day, with residents being responsible for getting their own items to the wastewater plant between 8 a.m. and noon;

Heard a request from a resident on Fifth Street for assistance on a $429 plumbing bill, after it was learned that part of the problem was on the town side of the sewer line;

Heard a report from the mayor that high school baseball sectional tournaments will be held at the J.C. Cook ballfield, and the town is attempting to clean the adjoining lot for additional parking;

Agreed to purchase a 300-foot push camera for sewer lines in the amount of $12,330, with funds coming from the sewer renewal and replacement fund;

Voted to use $10,000 from the water department tank fund project to pay a portion of the Clifton water line extension project, after the low bid was higher than expected;

Accepted the water budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the amount of $353,182, and the sewer budget in the amount of $250,004;

Hired Dylan Perkins at $9 per hour for full-time seasonal employment;

Heard a report that town workers dug a 9-by-20-foot hole for the Wahama Track Team; and,

Received the go-ahead, following an intent to apply, to submit a $250,000 grant application to the West Virginia Division of Highways to make existing sidewalks throughout the town handicap accessible.

The next meeting will be May 16 at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-2.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.