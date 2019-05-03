Wildcats celebrate prom season

Hannan High School recently held its junior/senior prom at the Holiday Inn Express in Barboursville with a “Rustic Romance” theme. Pictured from left, are prom royalty, Prom Prince Jordan Craft, Prom Princess Violet Moore, Prom Queen Pammie Oachs, Prom King Davi Chaves.

