World War II vet speaks, prays

POINT PLEASANT — For a second year in a row, an honored citizen of Mason County was invited to attend and speak at the 68th annual National Day of Prayer.

Fleming S. Young Jr., of Apple Grove, a 100-year old World War II veteran, who served in the United States Army, prayed for the military.

“As a veteran of World War II, I’m proud to be able to stand for our country, the United States of America, no other nation can be any better than our nation and I thank God for that,” said Young. “I thank God for each one here this day, especially my family there sitting there in the front row, most of them, and they’ve stood by me these 100 and six months and I can never give them enough praise and thanks for what they’ve done for me and I hope I’ve been a blessing to them and I hope I’ve been a blessing to everybody in the churches…I can never thank enough people and my friends and neighbors for all that they’ve done for me in these 100 years…I’m glad to be in America and I’m glad I spent some time in the service for the Lord, especially for the Lord, and for our country.”

Last year, Young was sought out by Denise Bonecutter, event coordinator, to speak and pray on the military as she had heard he was a surviving World War II veteran of Mason County and she felt he would be a great addition to the speakers planned for the ceremony. Again for this year, Bonecutter welcomed Young back to speak and pray on the military.

“I am totally blessed to have had Mr. Young with us again this year at 100 years old,” commented Bonecutter,”He is amazing.”

(It’s important) to recognize our country,” said Young. “We’re citizens of the United States and I think it’s really important that we have this national prayer.”

Young attends Barton Chapel and has been member of Ball’s Chapel since 1950 which he still attends periodically.

He was born in Putnam County and resided there and in Cabell County for awhile and then prior to heading to war in 1945 made a home in Mason County with his wife and children.

Young served in the United States Army for one year during World War II and then was allowed to return home due to a law being passed pertaining to the fact he had three children at home.

“It’s a great honor to be a citizen of the United States and to know that we have a good religion and a (good) country to live in, there’s nothing any better,” said Young.

Fleming S. Young Jr. speaking and praying for the military during the National Day of Prayer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_Fleming-1-.jpg Fleming S. Young Jr. speaking and praying for the military during the National Day of Prayer. Erin Perkins | OVP

100 year old WWII veteran speaks at National Day of Prayer

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

