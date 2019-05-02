POINT PLEASANT — Several residents of Mason County took a moment away from their regular day on Thursday to recognize the National Day of Prayer on the Mason County Courthouse steps.

One of the speakers for the ceremony was Rev. Bo Burgess, pastor, Jordan Baptist Church, Gallipolis Ferry who prayed on Church.

“As we read and study scriptures, God made two institutions throughout the word of God. That first institution was the institution of the home. The Bible tells us that a man would leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife and these two shall be one, we call it the home, that’s God’s first institution,” said Burgess. “But then we see as we get into the new testament, when Jesus Christ came, he instituted the church. And the church is not just a building with four walls and a roof, but the church is every single Bible believing, born again, saved by Grace through faith the blood that was shed upon the cross by Jesus Christ for your sin and my sin. If you are saved and born again today, you’re part of the church, I’m part of the church, we are the church.”

Honored with the Paul Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award was Rev. Vernon “Sampy” Hart. Sampy was born and raised and continues to reside on 10 Mile Creek Road in Leon with his wife Dottie Hart, they were saved on July 29, 1967. Sampy and Dottie have four children, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. After being saved, Sampy along with Homer Stephens held jail house services on Sunday afternoons. Then the pair of preachers reopened the Harvey Chapel Church together. Sampy preached his first sermon on Nov. 28, 1982 at Harvey Chapel Church which was on Thanksgiving Day and he has preached there every Thanksgiving since. Sampy is still the pastor at Harvey Chapel Church where services take place on Sunday nights. He was also the pastor on Saturday nights at Manilla Ridge Church in Leon for 13 years as well as the pastor at Shilo Church in Leon for 13 years. Sampy has preached in 73 churches and he is also involved in the nursing home ministry.

The Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award went to Alesia Green who is the founder of Mason County’s “Pink and Blue” Day which is every first Thursday of the month.

Also speaking, and praying on various topics were: Media, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, pastor, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Military, prayed for by Fleming S. Young Jr., 100-year old World War II veteran, United States Army, Apple Grove. Government, prayed for by David Grigsby, outreach pastor, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Business, prayed for by Scarlett Enos, owner of Willa’s Bible Book Store, Point Pleasant. Education, prayed for by Pam Stearns, teacher, Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant. Family, Beth Foreman, Good News Club Coordinator, New Haven Elementary, New Haven. Pro-Life movement, prayed for by Alesia Green, principal, Leon Elementary School, founder of Pro-Life Pink/Blue Day, Leon.

The National Anthem was performed by Aireonna Canterbury, fourth grade student at Ashton Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. Canterbury also lead the pledge to the flag. The welcome was by Mayor Brian Billings, Mayor of the City of Point Pleasant and member of Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant. Songs were also performed by the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church Youth Choir directed by Jessica Carr as well as 10-year old Riley Springston from Harvey Chapel Church in Letart. The closing prayer was led by Wayne Sanders, president of the Mason/Putnam County Right to Life.

Assisting with sound for the event was John Bonecutter with Denise Bonecutter as the event coordinator.

Aireonna Canterbury as she performs The National Anthem during the 68th annual National Day of Prayer. Rev. Bo Burgess, pastor of Jordan Baptist Church in Gallipolis Ferry, speaking on the church.

Gathering together in Point Pleasant

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

