Mother’s Day celebrations top senior events

Mother’s Day will be celebrated at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers this month, with special events being held on May 10.

A Mother’s Day Tea Party will be held that day at 10 a.m. at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant. A celebration will also be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Mason Senior Center, Second and Horton streets in Mason, complete with cake and punch.

There are many other activities planned throughout May at the Point Pleasant center. They include:

May 8, wellness checks by Ruth Upton, R.N., and a “Stroke Awareness” presentation by Malissa Slone, R.N., at 10:30 a.m.;

May 14, a presentation by Ann Dalton at 11 a.m. on “Medicare Coverage of Hospice Care”; and,

May 21, “Crafts with Kate,” at 10 a.m.

Regular Salem center activities are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center County Band on Wednesdays, and church service with Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, “Crafts with Missie” will be held May 13 at 10 a.m., and Dalton will present “Medicare Coverage of Hospice Care” on May 15 at 11:30 a.m. Regular activities include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps Exercise Group at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Lunches are available at both centers on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. The meals are provided for those age 60 years and over for a donation, although no one is denied a meal due to not being able to pay. Those under 60 years can have lunch at the centers for $5.25 per meal.

The centers will be closed May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 will be holding a fundraiser bingo to benefit senior programs provided by the Mason County Action Group on May 13. Doors open at 6 p.m., with games starting at 7 p.m. at the Moose lodge, located at 44 Cape Lane, Suite B, Point Pleasant.

Donations of household items will be accepted there, and will be provided to in-home and home delivered meal clients, as well as used for prizes for the free bingo days at the senior centers. Donations can include paper goods, snacks, cleaning supplies, bath soaps, lotions, small home décor items, or anything seniors can use or would like.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

