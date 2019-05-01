Benefit bingo night for senior services

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Action Group, Inc. (MCAG) works to promote the well being and independence of senior citizens in Mason County and donations to this agency can go a long way.

To help support this senior service in Mason County, the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 will be hosting a special charity bingo night on Monday, May 13. The doors of the lodge will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

Those who are planning to attend may also bring donations for the senior centers including paper goods, snacks, cleaning supplies, bath soaps, lotions, plastic containers, etc.

Supplies can also be dropped off prior to the event at either the lodge or the Benzer Pharmacy in New Haven.

According to the MCAG newsletter, the the MCAG is a non-profit organization in Mason County that is dedicated to promoting the independence and well being for local senior citizens. The agency provides meals in a congregate setting at two senior centers, one located in Point Pleasant and the other located in Mason, as well as home delivered meals throughout the county.

“They deliver about 160 meals a day, the Mason Senior Center delivers 70 per day. They all come from the central location at the Gene Salem Center (in Point Pleasant),” said Dave Morgan, charity bingo volunteer and lodge member. “The center in Mason serves about 20 people per day on average. The day I was at the Gene Salem Center there were about 50 people there eating.”

Some activities and services at the senior centers include lunches that are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m., bingo nights, music events, church services, blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, eye exams, hearing tests, and guest speakers.

The MCAG also provides special programs for local seniors as well as in-home service care.

For individuals interested on finding out more about the MCAG, they can visit www.masonseniors.com.

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need. The last charity bingo night was held for the Mason County Baby Pantry in which $1,000 worth of monetary donations were raised and $1,200 worth of supplies were collected.

Pictured are local senior citizens enjoying lunch at the Mason Senior Center. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0502Bingo2-1-.jpg Pictured are local senior citizens enjoying lunch at the Mason Senior Center. Courtesy At the last charity bingo night, $1,000 was raised and $1,200 worth of supplies were collected for the Mason County Baby Pantry. Those pictured with Ray Armentrout, of the Moose Lodge are Jassica Dawn Legg, far left, and Bree Ramey of the Mason County Baby Pantry. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_0502Bingo2-2-.jpg At the last charity bingo night, $1,000 was raised and $1,200 worth of supplies were collected for the Mason County Baby Pantry. Those pictured with Ray Armentrout, of the Moose Lodge are Jassica Dawn Legg, far left, and Bree Ramey of the Mason County Baby Pantry. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

