Prayer vigil set for 7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT — To round out the National Day of Prayer, a multi-community prayer vigil will be held this evening (Thursday) at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant.

Members of Mason County Right to Life have put this event together as they thought it would be an appropriate way to end a day of worship, shared Pastor Bo Burgess.

The prayer vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant next to the Lowe Hotel.

Welcoming remarks will be made Mason County Right to Life President Wayne Sanders. Following, an opening prayer will take place, and then a special musical selection will be performed by local youth.

Pastor Jonathan Pinson from Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant will then be speaking on God and the government, following “Amazing Grace” will be performed by Ashley Burgess, and then Cabell County Right to Life President George Wallace will say a few a words.

To close the prayer vigil, a special closing prayer will take place, followed by closing remarks.

The National Day of Prayer will begin at noon today (Thursday) on the Mason County Courthouse steps facing 6th Street.

The following is an itinerary for the event.

National Anthem performed by Aireonna Canterbury, fourth grade student at Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. Canterbury will also lead the pledge to the flag. Welcome by Mayor Brian Billings, Mayor of the City of Point Pleasant and member of Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant. A song will be performed by the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church Youth Choir directed by Jessica Carr.

Then, the prayer representatives will speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Media, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, pastor, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Military, prayed for by Fleming S. Young Jr., 100-year old World War II veteran, United States Army, Apple Grove. Government, prayed for by David Grigsby, outreach pastor, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Business, prayed for by Scarlett Enos, owner of Willa’s Bible Book Store, Point Pleasant.

Church, prayed for by Rev. Bo Burgess, pastor, Jordan Baptist Church, Gallipolis Ferry. Education, prayed for by Pam Stearns, teacher, Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant. Family, Beth Foreman, Good News Club Coordinator, New Haven Elementary, New Haven. Pro-Life movement, prayed for by Alesia Green, principal, Leon Elementary School, founder of Pro-Life Pink/Blue Day, Leon.

Closing prayer by Wayne Sanders, president of the Mason/Putnam County Right to Life.

Song performed by 10-year old Riley Springston from Harvey Chapel Church in Letart. The Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award and The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award, will then both be presented.

Assisting with sound for the event will be Johnny Bonecutter with Denise Bonecutter as the event coordinator.

The event is scheduled to last until 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The observance will be held indoors at the Mason County Library only in the event of rain.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

