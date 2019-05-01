Digging up a piece of history

POMEROY — A time capsule commemorating the 175th anniversary of Meigs County (1994) which was buried on the courthouse grounds on June 10, 1995, was unveiled on Saturday as part of the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration.

The time capsule, made of stainless steal, was originally buried by Roy Holter and Leland Parker.

On Saturday, members of both the Parker and Holter families took part in the unveiling, with Parker’s grandson Nathan Cook and Holter’s grandson Zach Davis, along with Holter’s great grandson Porter Webb, recreating the photo taken at the original time capsule burial. Holter and Parker have both passed away since the original time capsule was buried.

Items inside the time capsule are to be on display later this year, possibly in its entirety at the Meigs County Fair. Items are also likely to be displayed at the Meigs Museum and the Chester Courthouse.

A total of 42 items were inside the time capsule.

A complete list of the items in the time capsule, along with the organization or individual submitting the item, is as follows:

Meigs County Extension Service — Meigs Cookie Cutter, 1994 Meigs County Tab, Meigs County Agriculture Profile, Meigs County Business Profile and Meigs County Demographic Profile;

Meigs County Treasurer Howard Frank — Predictions;

Meigs Local Junior High — Letters from students;

Meigs County Public Library — Color picture of Meigs County Public Library, schedule of BookMobile times and route from January to June, brochure introducing your library for Pomeroy and Middleport, brochure for “Friends of the Meigs County Libraries”;

WMPO Radio 9.21 FM and 1390 AM — Four, 90 minute cassette tapes of the 175th Meigs County Christmas Show broadcast on Dec. 24, 1994;

Meigs High School — 1994 current events compiled by Meigs High School Students;

Eastern High School — 1994 current events compiled by Eastern High School Students;

Ewings Chapter Sons of the American Revolution — Blue book mark ribbon dated June 5, 1994;

Meigs County Engineer Robert H. Eason — 1994 Meigs County Highway Map, Letter to 2019 Meigs Countians from the county engineer, roster of county garage employees, 1995/1994 budget report, Issue 2 project schedule;

Game Warden Keith Wood — Letter from Division of Wildlife – Fish and Game Association with officers, 1994 Ohio residential hunting license;

Meigs County Genealogical Society — Founding families program;

Meigs County Historical Society — Brochure of the Meigs County Museum on Butternut Avenue, Brochure of the Battle of Buffington Island in Portland for Sept. 9-11, 1994, Heritage Weekend at the Meigs Museum on June 11-12, 1994, and Meigs Count Historian Volume XVI from September 1994;

Meigs County Senior Citizens Center — Senior Citizens Cookbook (242 pages), older adult news, brochure of the Meigs County Council on Aging;

Pomeroy-Middleport Lions — Charity Newspaper 1994;

Eastern Local School District — 1994 roster of students;

Meigs Local School District — 1994 roster of students;

Southern Local School District — 1994 roster of students;

Carleton School — 1994 roster of students;

Color Photographs — 15 snow pictures of the big snow of 1994 and three prints of Pomeroy in the summer;

175th anniversary of Meigs County — Ceramic mug for the 175th anniversary, nine photos of the June 5, 1994 reception, letter from the Meigs County Bicentennial chairperson and Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society President, Meigs County Museum “A Child’s Coloring Book.”

The Daily Sentinel — Six pictures from the reception and 175th anniversary coverlet and a special commemorative tab from June 3, 1994.

Items are currently being collected for the Bicentennial Time Capsule to be buried later this year.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

