Wahama junior high wins Guyan Valley tourney

The Wahama junior high baseball program improved its record to 15-1 overall while claiming the 2019 Guyan Valley Middle School Tournament championship last week. The White Falcons opened the tournament with an 18-0 victory over Hamlin, then beat Valley Fayette in the semifinals by a 12-0 count. Wahama then defeated Wayne by an 8-1 count in the championship round. The Wahama junior high baseball team is coached by Lori Zuspan, Eric Barnitz and Joel Lloyd.

The Wahama junior high baseball program improved its record to 15-1 overall while claiming the 2019 Guyan Valley Middle School Tournament championship last week. The White Falcons opened the tournament with an 18-0 victory over Hamlin, then beat Valley Fayette in the semifinals by a 12-0 count. Wahama then defeated Wayne by an 8-1 count in the championship round. The Wahama junior high baseball team is coached by Lori Zuspan, Eric Barnitz and Joel Lloyd. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_WAH-champs.jpg The Wahama junior high baseball program improved its record to 15-1 overall while claiming the 2019 Guyan Valley Middle School Tournament championship last week. The White Falcons opened the tournament with an 18-0 victory over Hamlin, then beat Valley Fayette in the semifinals by a 12-0 count. Wahama then defeated Wayne by an 8-1 count in the championship round. The Wahama junior high baseball team is coached by Lori Zuspan, Eric Barnitz and Joel Lloyd. Courtesy