‘Critter Dinner’ returns this evening

POINT PLEASANT — Sometimes a dinner full of different “critters” is just what is needed to satisfy one’s pallet and Main Street Baptist Church will be able to satisfy that craving this evening.

At 6 p.m., this evening (Saturday), the church will be holding its annual “Critter Dinner” at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. The special menu for the evening will be featuring different dishes made from wild game. Pastor Larry Jones shared guests will be able to get a taste of venison, frog legs, moose, elk, antelope, trout, and possibly even catfish to name a few of the wild game options.

The farm museum will open at 5 p.m. and guests will be able to take a look around the grounds as well as visit the Bauer Memorial Museum, which includes stuffed game trophies and houses the late Chris Bauer’s collection of firearms.

Following the meal, Mason County Native Steve Chapman, a musical artist and outdoor enthusiast, will be the guest speaker of the evening. Jones shared the last time Steve was the guest speaker at a “Critter Dinner” the crowd reached over 200 people and Jones is expecting even more this year as Steve is a world famous speaker. Jones is excited to have Steve and his wife Annie as special guests for this event.

According to the Mitchell Group website, Steve was born in Chapmanville, and his wife Annie was born in Southside, and the pair met in Point Pleasant where they attended Point Pleasant High School together. Annie graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1972 and Steve attended Glenville State College/Marshall University and served in the U.S. Navy. They were married on March 29, 1975 and settled in the Nashville, Tenn. area where they raised two children, Nathan and Heidi. They are now the grandparents of six and live in the rural town of Pleasant View, Tenn.

They began their musical career as members of the group Dogwood. In 1980, they started traveling as a duet, focusing their songs and writing on family issues. They currently perform concerts and conduct marriage seminars as a duo and individually Annie keynotes at women’s conferences and Steve at men’s events.

The Chapmans have performed their family focused music at over 2500 churches across the nation as well as at various conference centers. Also, they have conducted marriage events for the Air Force at various bases around the world including Pensacola, Korea, Germany, Hawaii, and Montana.

Steve and Annie have appeared on numerous radio and television broadcasts including Focus On The Family/Colorado Springs, Billy Graham Crusade, Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson, Family Life Today with Dennis Rainey, and The 700 Club. Their songs have been frequently aired on radio networks such as American Family Radio, Family Life Radio, Mars Hill Network, Salem Broadcasting Network, Bott Radio Network, Northwestern Media, Moody Broadcasting, and Family Network in Bath, N.Y.

The Chapman’s family oriented songs have been recorded on 35 projects to date under their names. Radio activity for their songs include “The Secret Place,” “You Will Always Be Mine,” “Her Daddy’s Love,” “The Highchair,” “Faith of A Few Close Friends,” “You’re The Only Little Girl,” “Turn Your Heart Toward Home,” “I Want To Finish Well,” and “Don’t Unpack Your Bags.”

Drawings for door prizes will take place throughout the evening, with the grand prize drawings taking place at the end of the evening. Door prizes will include several items such as guns, crossbows, etc. One of the hot ticket items will be a Rugar Bushmaster 450 rifle, which individuals must be 18 or older to claim the prize.

In addition to door prizes, there will be a silent auction taking place for several items as well, adult and kid friendly. Some of the items will include a girl bicycle, a boy bicycle, deer attractant, a gift basket from The Cofee Grinder, an 18 point deer gun rack, fly tying table, various fishing items, and t-shirts.

The cost of admission for the evening is $10, which is used to help defray the cost of the speaker. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Some infomation from http://mitchellgroup.org/steve-and-annie-chapman/ was used in this article.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

