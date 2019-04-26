For the record: Indictments, arrests reported

Direct indictments

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following persons indicted this week by the January 2019 special term of the grand jury are to appear in Mason County Circuit Court at 9 a.m., April 29:

John Paul Baxley, Jr., 33, Gallipolis Ferry, burglary; kidnapping (two counts) ; malicious assault (two counts); sexual assault in the 2nd degree; robbery in the 1st degree times (two counts); grand larceny; conspiracy; destruction of property.

Brett Allen Rogers, 32, Gallipolis Ferry, burglary; kidnapping (two counts); malicious assault (two counts); robbery in the 1st degree (two counts); grand larceny; conspiracy; destruction of property.

As previously reported in August 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, a deputy with the Mason Count Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in the 100-block of Short Street in Hartford in regards to a reported armed home invasion style robbery which led to the arrests of both Baxley and Rogers. Both men are currently listed as incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail.

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following person indicted by the January 2019 special term of the the grand jury is to appear in Mason County Circuit Court at 2 p.m., May 13:

Derrick Michael Taylor, 55, domestic assault; domestic battery; strangulation (two counts); malicious wounding; assault during commission of a felony.

Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made April 1-12: Joy D. Black, 50, West Columbia, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Steven C. Brown, 22, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Matthew A. Young, 40, Point Pleasant, failure to appear, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Christopher L. Taylor, 44, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Ronald R. Lavender, 24, Pomeroy, Ohio, capias, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Amanda N. Durham, 39, Mason, violation of protective order, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Hazel Black, 38, Gallipolis Ferry, sexual assault (five counts), incest (five counts), filming a minor in sexual act (four counts), arrested by Lt. Greene. Harlan A. Nicley, 56, Wayne, DUI third offense, obstructing an officer (two counts), arrested by Deputy Butler. George W. Clark, Jr., 41, Point Pleasant, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Alec B. Morrow, 20, Letart, capias, prohibited person in possession of firearm, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-10.jpg