Search for home confinement escapee

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Home Confinement Office is searching for a Point Pleasant man who allegedly removed his tracking monitor and has not been located since April 9.

According to law enforcement, Paul Maines, 38, was originally charged with conspiracy with his bond set at $5,000 along with the condition he be placed on home confinement starting Dec. 28, 2018.

His last known whereabouts were at his residence in the 300-block of 22nd Street in Point Pleasant. Anyone with information on Maines’ whereabouts should contact the home confinement office at 304-675-7093 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Department at 304-675-3838.

Maines https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.27-Maines-1.jpg Maines