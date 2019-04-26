Pair indicted for murder, conspiracy

POINT PLEASANT — Two people already jailed on charges in a separate case, were indicted for murder and conspiracy this week.

Following a special term of the grand jury, Roger Alan Ray, 33 and Ariel Dawn Nicole Prince, 27, both of Fraziers Bottom, each received a direct indictment for murder and conspiracy. The pair, currently incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail, are to appear in Mason County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29, in regards to the direct indictment where they are listed as co-defendants.

On the count of murder, the indictment alleges, “on or about the third day of December, 2017 in Mason County…Roger Alan Ray and Ariel Dawn Nicole Prince committed the felony offense of murder by feloniously, willfully, maliciously, deliberately and unlawfully slaying, killing and murdering Roger Reid Ray…”

The victim, Roger Reid Ray, was identified by the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the father of defendant, Roger Alan Ray.

On the count of conspiracy, the indictment alleges, “on or about the third day of December 2017 in Mason County…Roger Alan Ray and Ariel Dawn Nicole Prince, committed the felony offense of conspiracy by conspiring or agreeing with each other to commit an offense against the State, to wit: the felony offense of murder…and one or more of such persons performed an act to effect the object of such conspiracy or agreement…”

More information about the alleged crimes should become available as the legal proceedings progress. No further details were available in the indictment filed this week in the office of Mason County Circuit Clerk Elizabeth Jones.

As previously reported, in a separate case, both Roger Alan Ray and Prince were arrested in December 2017 and in May 2018 were indicted by a grand jury for 252 counts of sexual assault in the first degree. The victim in that case was reportedly a juvenile, according to law enforcement. The pair appeared before Magistrate Gail Roush who set $750,000, cash-only bonds for each of the defendants.

On the sexual assault charges, both Roger Alan Ray and Prince are due back in Mason County Circuit Court for a status hearing on May 13. The pair have been booked into the regional jail since Dec. 3, 2017.

