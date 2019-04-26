National Day of Prayer set for May 2

POINT PLEASANT — The 68th National Day of Prayer returns Thursday, May 2 with a local observance once again planned for noon at the Mason County Courthouse.

This year’s national theme is “Love One Another” with the Bible verse John 13:34 as inspiration: “Love one Another as I have loved you.”

The following is an itinerary for the event which will once again take place on the court house steps facing 6th Street.

National Anthem performed by Aireonna Canterbury, fourth grade student at Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. Canterbury will also lead the pledge to the flag. Welcome by Mayor Brian Billings, Mayor of the City of Point Pleasant and member of Bellmead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant. A song will be performed by the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church Youth Choir directed by Jessica Carr.

Then, the prayer representatives will speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Media, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, pastor, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Military, prayed for by Fleming S. Young Jr., 100-year old World War II veteran, United States Army, Apple Grove. Government, prayed for by David Grigsby, outreach pastor, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Business, prayed for by Scarlett Enos, owner of Willa’s Bible Book Store, Point Pleasant.

A song will be performed by the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church Youth Choir directed by Jessica Carr.

Church, prayed for by Rev. Bo Burgess, pastor, Jordan Baptist Church, Gallipolis Ferry. Education, prayed for by Pam Stearns, teacher, Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant. Family, Beth Foreman, Good News Club Coordinator, New Haven Elementary, New Haven. Pro-Life movement, prayed for by Alesia Green, principal, Leon Elementary School, founder of Pro-Life Pink/Blue Day, Leon.

Closing prayer by Wayne Sanders, president of the Mason/Putnam County Right to Life.

Song performed by 10-year old Riley Springston from Harvey Chapel Church in Letart. The Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award and The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award, will then both be presented.

Assisting with sound for the event will be Johnny Bonecutter with Denise Bonecutter as the event coordinator.

The event is scheduled to last until 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The observance will be held indoors at the Mason County Library only in the event of rain.

At 6 p.m., a multi-community prayer vigil will be held at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant.

Pictured is a scene from last year’s National Day of Prayer observance. Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador, joined by her brother Behr Bonecutter singing “God Bess America.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_5.4-Singing.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s National Day of Prayer observance. Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador, joined by her brother Behr Bonecutter singing “God Bess America.” File photo