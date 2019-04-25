A story of survival, perseverance

Jessica Lynch, veteran and former Prisoner Of War whose rescue from Iraqi forces in 2003 by U.S. special operations forces grabbed headlines around the world, speaks to a packed house during last night’s 73rd annual banquet and awards dinner of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce. Lynch recounted her journey from young recruit, to her harrowing experience being captured and then rescued, as well as her life now. More on her speech, and the awards, in an upcoming edition. Lynch grew up in Palestine, West Virginia.

