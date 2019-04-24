Pool opening assisted by AED machine

NEW HAVEN — The donation of a life-saving device was received by members of the New Haven Town Council during their most recent meeting.

In attendance were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley and his wife, Attorney Tanya Handley presented the council with an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be used at both the municipal swimming pool and adjoining community building. The Handleys also donated extra pads for the AED, and a cabinet to hold the device.

Rick Handley said he reads accounts of the town council meetings in the newspaper and saw the need for an AED, with the council hoping someone would come forward and donate one. The AED was required for the pool’s opening and subsequent operation.

Tanya Handley stated it is amazing the number of lives the device has saved, and added she hopes they never have to use it at the New Haven facilities.

The couple also offered to find someone to properly train those who work at the pool and community building in the operation of the AED. Recreation Director and Councilman Shell said he is already certified, as are the lifeguards who complete the Red Cross course.

Also during the meeting, the council hired CWC Services of Ripley to provide wastewater plant services, due to the recent resignation of the operator. The cost will be between $2,500 and $3,200 per month, which members figured will work out to approximately $15 per hour. The services will be temporary until an operator is hired.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Ronnie Roush, Roberta Hysell, Jeff and Vicki Deweese, and Sheldon Gerlach;

Heard a report that Shell received permits from the state Bureau of Public Health and county health department for the pool operation;

Decreased water utility deposits from $150 to $100, as per the Public Service Commission;

Announced it is unlawful for water customers to tamper with, or damage water meters, with fines to be issued to violators;

Stated the town hall must be called to get meter readings prior to residential swimming pools being filled;

Hired Tyler Grimm as a full time, temporary garbage department employee (with Roy Grimm abstaining);

Changed the status of employee Cory Riley from part time to full time;

Heard a request from Police Chief Dave Hardwick for the establishment of a general junk and refuse ordinance; and,

Agreed to allow Lloyd’s Electronics to outfit a police vehicle with lights and other equipment.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

