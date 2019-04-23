Victim identified in shooting

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant man is being held without bond following his arrest in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Christopher E. Elliot, 43, appeared before Magistrate Gail Roush for his arraignment on the charge of first degree murder. In West Virginia, bond cannot be set by magistrates in felony cases punishable by the possibility of life in prison, including first degree murder. Elliot remains housed in the Western Regional Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, early Monday afternoon, Mason County 911 received a call in reference to shots fired in the 2300-block of Jefferson Ave. Upon arrival of law enforcement from the Point Pleasant Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Department, officers observed a white male exiting the residence later identified as Elliot. The complaint states Elliot was wearing a pair of what appeared to be “blood stained jeans” and no shirt or shoes. He was placed on the ground and put in handcuffs.

According to the complaint, officers entered the residence and observed the victim, later identified to be Joyel D. Goff, age unreported, Point Pleasant, reported girlfriend to Elliot. Goff was found laying on the bed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the complaint states. Officers also observed a .40-caliber handgun at the scene, according to the complaint. Goff was transported to Pleasant Valley Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Elliot reportedly told law enforcement he and Goff were the only two people in the home at the time of the reported shooting.

The complaint contains a witness statement that recounted a conversation the witness reportedly had with Goff on April 11. The complaint reads, “the victim had stated that she and the defendant owned a .40-caliber handgun and the defendant was going to kill her and that he had placed the gun to her head several times already.” The complaint then says, “she then stated that she wouldn’t leave him because she loved him.”

Next up for Elliot will be a preliminary hearing in magistrate court. As of press time, a date had not been set for the hearing.

Also assisting in this investigation, the West Virginia State Police. Leading the investigation is the Point Pleasant Police Department.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

