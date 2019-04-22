Keeping the city ‘in bloom’

POINT PLEASANT — May will be an active month for the members of Point Pleasant in Bloom (PPIB) as the group has multiple activities planned and planting season is approaching.

The group kicked off its busy spring season this month with the annual city-wide clean up event “Make Point Pleasant Shine.”

Coming up on Saturday, May 4 the city-wide yard sale for Point Pleasant will be held. Individuals wishing to participate should contact PPIB’s Facebook page. The participating individuals’ addresses will be shared on the Facebook page letting the public know where the yard sales are located. On this particular day, the city will not charge individuals a $5 permit fee for having a yard sale.

Also on May 4, the perennial flower sale, hosted by PPIB and the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the parking lot beside the Mason County Courthouse. The sale will last until the flowers are sold. Anna Herdman of PPIB shared during the sale trades of flowers can be accepted as well. PPIB members will also be accepting donations in the street in front of the Point Pleasant City Building during the sale.

Following the perennial flower sale, on Saturday, May 18 members of PPIB will begin planting flowers throughout downtown in the grounded flower pots. Herdman shared other organizations and groups within the community are welcome to lend a hand if they wish. Last year, the Point Pleasant Junior Woman’s Club members and Ohio Valley Bank volunteers helped with the planting. The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club will be planting flowers at Gunn Park in Point Pleasant as well as in the hanging baskets throughout downtown.

The flower color theme this year will be yellow and orange. The events held by the PPIB members throughout the year help pay for the funds of purchasing the flowers, the cost being approximately $1,000 each year. With the additional funds, the PPIB members like to purchase something new for the city. This year, they purchased a memorial bench that will be located at the Point Pleasant Splash Pad at Krodel Park and last year they bought a new swing for Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Throughout the year, the members of PPIB also help maintain the flowers around the Point Pleasant welcome sign near Route 62, the plants and vegetative florals around the Mason County Tourism and Welcome Center, the flowers at the Pioneer Cemetery, and the butterfly garden at Krodel Park.

PPIB is always looking for new members and individuals can join at anytime. Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Village Pizza Inn in Point Pleasant. Individuals who are interested in joining may contact PPIB’s Facebook page.

