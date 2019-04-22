The circus is coming to town

POINT PLEASANT — A family friendly event filled with adventure will be coming to the city this spring.

On Tuesday, May 21, a Lewis and Clark Circus event will held in the parking lot of the Mason County Board of Education Office in Point Pleasant. The event will consist of two performances, one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, adult tickets are $10 for advance purchase and $15 at the gate; children tickets, ages 3-13, are $6; and children tickets, 2 and under, are free.

Ruth Fout of the river museum said Logan Jimenez of the Lewis and Clark Circus team contacted them at the river museum and he was interested in holding a benefit event for the river museum as he had heard about the tragic fire last summer and wanted to help in some way. He also wants to hold an event for the Point Pleasant community.

The Lewis and Clark Circus is described as being a “great American circus” and is a one ring show, so everyone in the audience will be no more than 50 feet away from the action. The show will consist of 12 professional acts including a parrot act and a bubble act, and acts from acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, clowns, etc. The performers will be dressed in a colorful wardrobe and music will be playing throughout the arena. In case of rain, a tent able to seat up to 500 people will be on hand.

According to the Lewis and Clark Circus website, this circus was founded by Bob Childress in 2006, this being his second show in the circus business after successfully operating the Hendricks Bros. Circus from 1994 until 2006. With the new show, Childress wanted to tour a smaller, more intimate production allowing the whole show to move on pick-up trucks. In 2013, Childress sold the Lewis and Clark Circus to circus performers Lena and Vandier Reis who continue to operate it today.

Tickets for the Lewis and Clark Circus can be purchased at the river museum which is located at 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant or by calling the river museum at 304-674-0144 and the tickets will be mailed to the interested party.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

