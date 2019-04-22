Claflin Scholarships available for students

MASON COUNTY — The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation is currently accepting applications for scholarships.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation has been helping students graduating from high school to attend college, technical, or trade school for several years now. Even though the Claflin couple is no longer living, their foundation provides scholarships to individuals to pursue their dreams of attending college. This is a financial needs scholarship award.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation will award scholarships to selected individuals in the high school graduating class of 2019. Eligible students must be in the graduating class of Wahama Junior/Senior High School, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, or Hannan Junior/Senior High School. The anticipated award is $1,000 per year for a perpetual award extending over four years for a total of $4,000 to be applied toward tuition and expenses of post-secondary education. Since its inception in 2010, the Claflin Foundation has assisted more than 80 students which translates to more than $230,000 in awards.

The Scholarship Selection Committee will base the awards on financial need. Applications can be filed online by clicking www.hyerlittlepage.com.

The submission deadline is May 1 annually.