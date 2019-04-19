Jellystone Resort developers to host community meeting Tuesday

HENDERSON — A second community meeting on one of the most talked about economic development proposals for Mason County, the Jellystone Resort, is planned for this Tuesday, April 23.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Community Center, 401 Wilson Street, and is being hosted by the resort developers.

The meeting is being held to update the public on the current status of the project, answer all questions, and new time lines, according to a press release about the meeting.

Reported to be in attendance will be representatives from the developers, law firm representing the project, bank financing the project, civil and waste water engineers and community leaders from other towns with Jellystone Resorts to discuss the resort’s impact to their communities.

Also, Developer Lance Thornton will present on the economic impact to the area, jobs, and what it will take for the resort to stay in Mason County, according to the press release.

The meeting is open to the public.

