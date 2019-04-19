NEW HAVEN — Over 70 celebrities and historic figures graced the halls and library of New Haven Elementary School recently, as the sixth grade students participated in a “Living Wax Museum.”

The museum night was the culmination of a project that began in January, according to Stacy Bissell, social studies and writing teacher.

Bissell, who has done the project one other time at the school, said it is a good way for the students to learn about historic people. They were able to choose from a list of nearly 200. Bissell said if the students have an interest in a particular person, they get excited when learning more about that person.

Research began shortly after the choices were made, with a written report due in class next. For the wax museum, the students had to write a one-minute speech, prepare an accompanying poster, and gather a costume for their character. The overall project encompassed everything from research and writing, to art and public speaking.

Lining the school and speaking were past presidents like George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Inventors, movie stars, sports figures, and singers were also among the museum figures.

Those attending the event could bring the characters to “life,” by pressing the paper button next to the accompanying poster. From Princess Diana, with her perfect British accent, to Oprah Winfrey giving away dozens of “cars,” the parents and others could learn about their favorites.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

