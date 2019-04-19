Shanty Boat Night returns May 10

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly 100 tickets have been sold so far for the upcoming Shanty Boat Night and less than a month remains for individuals to purchase them.

The 11th annual Shanty Boat Night event will be returning on Friday, May 10 with proceeds going to the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. The ticket sales are limited with only about 150 tickets being sold. The event will be held at the First Church of God Ministry Center in Point Pleasant and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Ruth Fout of the river museum, shared members of the church’s congregation will be preparing the meal consisting of baked steak, three different side dishes, salad, and homemade rolls. Various desserts will be available as well as coffee, tea, and lemonade for drinks. Also, special guests will be making an appearance including Smokey the Bear for his 70th birthday and Mickey Mouse.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and can be purchased at the river museum or by calling (304) 674-0144. The dress for the event is casual. The entertainment for the evening will be DVD’s showing popular artists’ concerts from the 1950’s and 1960’s. Along with the music, there will also be games and over $4,000 worth of door prizes will be given throughout the evening. A few items this year include five Cracker Barrel rocking chairs, a jewelry box, a set of diamond earrings, tickets for the outdoor production of Tecumseh, Camden Park, Heritage Farm, and a train ride in Durbin. Fout commented many people who attend the event will leave with a gift.

Additional upcoming events in benefit of the museum include the Lewis and Clark Circus which is set for May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office, the Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise which is set for July 29, the Tribute to the River which is set for Thursday-Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, and on Oct. 26 Dwight Icenhower (Elvis Presley tribute performer) will be performing at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

Tickets for these events are also on sale now.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

