Harper takes pageant title

POINT PLEASANT — After bonding with a new friend from a different country, a local teen decided to compete in a pageant which celebrates multiple cultures.

Ally Harper, 17, is a junior at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) and has been active in the world of pageantry since she was 10 years old. For the first time this year, she participated in the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival pageant and was crowned as the 2019 Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival Queen.

Harper shared she enjoyed her evening at the pageant which consisted of an on stage interview and an evening gown presentation. Also for the pageant, the participants had to write an essay and Harper was the winner. In her essay, she detailed the time she spent with her friend from school who is an exchange student from Germany. She described all that she learned about the German culture, ranging from the differences in the school systems to the festivals they hold to the simple differences of an everyday life.

As a result of the bond she built with her new friend, she decided to compete in the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival so she could learn more about different cultures and delve into how they live.

Along with competing in multiple pageants throughout West Virginia, Harper has competed and won titles in local pageants including the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta pageant where she was named the Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen for 2017. In 2018, she was the first runner up for the Miss Battle Days competition and was the first runner up for the Miss Twin Rivers competition.

When Harper decided to compete in her first pageant, which was a fundraiser event, she was crowned as Miss Snowflake. She saw how much one of her friends enjoyed her time competing in a pageant and Harper’s interest was sparked.

Harper feels all girls should give the world of pageantry a try as it helps instill confidence within themselves and they meet many interesting people along the way and make lifelong friendships.

Harper invites everyone throughout Mason County to come and show their support and celebrate multiple cultures with her at the 24th Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival which is set for the weekend of June 21-23 at the Parkersburg City Park.

In January, Harper will also be representing the festival, Parkersburg, and Mason County at the West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals Pageant.

