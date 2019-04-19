Posted on by

Presenting the story of Jesus


Point Pleasant Easter Parade

Journey to Bethlehem, Salem Community Church, West Columbia.

Beth Sergent | OVP

Nativity, Leon Methodist, Leon.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Wise Men Still Seek Him (The Magi), Heights UM Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

I Will Make You Fishers of Men, Trinity UM Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Sermon On The Mount, Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

The Miracles Of Jesus, LifeSpring Community Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Peter Walks On Water, Fairview Church, Letart.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Feeds 5000, Gospel Lighthouse Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Lazarus Come Forth, First Baptist Church, Mason.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Let the Little Children Come Unto Me, Good Shepherd Church, Flatrock.


Beth Sergent | OVP

The Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday), First Church of the Nazarene, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Drives the Money Changers out of the Temple, Harvey Chapel Church, Leon.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Last Supper, College Hill Church, Crab Creek.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Garden Of Gethsemane, Maranatha Cornerstone Church, Letart


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Before Caiaphas, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Before Pilate the Governor, Point Pleasant First Church of God, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus, Mocked, Robed, Crowned, Faith Baptist Church, Mason.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Carrying the Cross, Jackson Ave Baptist, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Jesus Being Nailed to the Cross, Bruce Chapel Church, Gallipolis Ferry; soldiers on horseback, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Crucifixion, Main Street Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Burial of Jesus, New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Resurrection of Jesus, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Ascension,Creston UM Church.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Point Pleasant Easter Parade