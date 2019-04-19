Presenting the story of Jesus

Journey to Bethlehem, Salem Community Church, West Columbia.

Nativity, Leon Methodist, Leon.

Wise Men Still Seek Him (The Magi), Heights UM Church, Point Pleasant.

I Will Make You Fishers of Men, Trinity UM Church, Point Pleasant.

Sermon On The Mount, Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant.

The Miracles Of Jesus, LifeSpring Community Church, Point Pleasant.

Peter Walks On Water, Fairview Church, Letart.

Jesus Feeds 5000, Gospel Lighthouse Church, Point Pleasant.

Lazarus Come Forth, First Baptist Church, Mason.

Let the Little Children Come Unto Me, Good Shepherd Church, Flatrock.

The Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday), First Church of the Nazarene, Point Pleasant.

Jesus Drives the Money Changers out of the Temple, Harvey Chapel Church, Leon.

Last Supper, College Hill Church, Crab Creek.

Garden Of Gethsemane, Maranatha Cornerstone Church, Letart

Jesus Before Caiaphas, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant.

Jesus Before Pilate the Governor, Point Pleasant First Church of God, Point Pleasant.

Jesus, Mocked, Robed, Crowned, Faith Baptist Church, Mason.

Jesus Carrying the Cross, Jackson Ave Baptist, Point Pleasant.

Jesus Being Nailed to the Cross, Bruce Chapel Church, Gallipolis Ferry; soldiers on horseback, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant.

Crucifixion, Main Street Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Burial of Jesus, New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Resurrection of Jesus, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Ascension,Creston UM Church.

