‘You matter’ at Hometown Event 2

GALLIPOLIS — It’s OK to not be OK.

Following the suicide death of a close friend, and other peers in recent years, local singer songwriter Devin Henry is organizing the Hometown Event 2 to support mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in Gallia County.

Set for 6 p.m., this Saturday, April 20 at the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Henry will be live with his band, performing cover songs as well as originals. Joining him will be opening acts Dillon Jarrell, Jacob Gilmore and more. The emcee for the night is Melissa Davis.

Tickets to the show also put concert goers in the running for prizes, including a Yamaha acoustic guitar, 32-inch smart TV, River City Leather Poke and more. In addition to music fans, this event is supported by local businesses and organizations. There will also be food and drinks and free photos from Magic Mirror.

Proceeds will go to the Gallia County Citizens for Prevention & Recovery group, with that money earmarked for suicide prevention and awareness.

With the profits from the 2018 show, Henry was able to donate money to be used for suicide prevention and awareness. This resulted in bringing a motivational speaker into local schools and to River City Fellowship.

When plans for this year’s show rolled around, Henry was inspired to do better and raise even more money.

“I think whatever I can do with music…I would like to give back and help where I can,” Henry said.

Henry added he hopes the outcome of Hometown Event 2 is to let those struggling know they’re not alone and, “It’s OK to not be OK and you matter. Even when you think your life isn’t significant or if there are trials and experiences…it happens, it’s just a matter of coming together and that’s what this event is about, and being aware, and embracing problems. Unfortunately, the whole ‘toughen up, you’re fine’ (attitude), that’s obviously not the way to do things.”

Pre-sale tables have sold out but seats are still available with more information found at the event’s Facebook page “Hometown Event 2.” The venue sold out last year and pre-sale tickets are recommended and moving fast. There will also be general admission tickets sold at the door while available.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

