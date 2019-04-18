Commission discusses road repairs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met discussing secondary road repairs for District One in West Virginia with State Senator Eric Tarr (R) in attendance.

Also at the meeting, Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Tarr discussed the recently held meeting in Charleston regarding secondary road repairs for District One.

He explained $30 million has been allocated to District One for secondary road repairs, the funding being split across the counties including Mason to help fix the slips and potholes along these roads. The main issue is the state is shorthanded when it comes to skilled laborers and there is not enough equipment to go around for all the jobs assigned throughout District One to begin work all at once, so work is going first where it seems the most urgent.

Tarr suggested the commissioners create a special committee consisting of representatives from the West Virginia Division of Highways regarding public updates on the road repairs. The plan would be to hold a regularly scheduled meeting regarding the road repairs to keep Mason County residents informed of the progress of the repairs. He explained Putnam County holds quarterly meetings and the citizens respond well to them.

In other business, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant was in attendance to discuss truck funding with the commission. He explained the department has been without a ladder truck since last summer and they have been dependent on mutual aid during their calls. The truck has been out of service and the transmission is completely shot. Bryant shared he thinks fixing the truck would not be worth the effort and has been looking into ways to get a different truck. He has not had much luck with finding grant money and has been looking into the prices of used ladder trucks. After discussion of some price quotes of used ladder truck quotes in the area as well as other ways to solve this issue, Tarr suggested the commission and Bryant look into getting contingency money from the state for funding assistance which they all agreed would be worth a try.

Gerlach reported at the 4-H Dining Hall a fire suppression system is being installed. Though nearly all of the dining hall is complete, the kitchen will still not be able to be used for cooking during this upcoming 4-H camp due to fire marshal codes still needing to be met. The students will be able to eat in the dining hall, but the food will have to be catered in as it has for the past few years.

The commission approved to receive historic preservation grant documents for records preservation in the county clerk’s office and the assessor’s office.

The commission is allowing the National Day of Prayer observance to once again take place on the court house steps, Thursday, May 2 at noon.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

