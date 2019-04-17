MCCC Skills USA students recognized

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently recognized Skills USA students from the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) for their achievements at the Skills USA State Conference held at Fairmont State University in Fairmont.

The commissioners in attendance included President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Nibert, who is also an instructor at MCCC, shared that Skills USA is national organization which is composed of components such as leadership and knowledge. Skills USA students from MCCC won awards in both of those divisions at the state conference. At MCCC, which is a Career and Technology Education (CTE) school, many programs exist where students can be Skills USA participants such as auto-mechanics, machine tools, welding, culinary arts, medical terminology, and therapeutic services.

Nibert presented each of the Skills USA students in attendance with a certificate of achievement and when each student received their certificate they told the commissioners their schooling and career plans for the future.

The students recognized for the opening/closing ceremony included: Ally Pratt who plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a career as a registered nurse; Addison Hughes who plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a career as a registered nurse; Rylee Holland who plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a career as a registered nurse; Caroline Click who plans to attend Buckeye Hills Career Center and pursue a career as a licensed practical nurse (LPN); Rhiannon Rife who plans to attend Marshall University to study Forensic Psychology; MicKayla Norville who plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a career as a registered nurse; and Makayla Thomas who plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a career as a registered nurse.

The student recognized in the skilled area for medical terminology included Leann Dalton who plans to attend Marshall University for her undergraduate studies and then continue onto medical school to become a pediatrician.

The student recognized in the skilled area of job skill demonstration was Scott Boster who was not in attendance at the meeting.

The student recognized in the skilled area of machine manual labor was Austin Richardson who plans to continue working at Letart Corporation for now, possibly switching gears in the future.

The students will be attending a national competition in June which will be held in Louisville, Ky.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

