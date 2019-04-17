A springtime stroll

Though April is known as the month filled with rain showers, on the sunny days it is the perfect time to take a stroll in a local park. Several residents are seen walking through the parks with their pets, both of them enjoying the exercise and good weather. Pictured here is a resident and her small dog taking a walk at Tue-Endie-Wei State Park.

Erin Perkins | OVP