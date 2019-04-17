Mason County Kitty Korral town hall set

POINT PLEASANT — The members of the Mason County Kitty Korral Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) are starting to see momentum within their organization and want to continue spreading the word about what this organization can provide for Mason County.

On Tuesday, April 30 from 6-9 p.m. a town hall informational meeting will be held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum in the Country Kitchen located at 1458 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant. All residents of Mason County are invited and encouraged to attend. Kathy and Bryan Stone from Operation Fancy Free in Jackson County will be the guest speakers of the evening explaining what TNR programs are all about and what this program will do to benefit Mason County. Kathy has been trying to bring this sort of program to Mason County for a few years now as it is both a humane and effective way to deal with stray cat overpopulation. Jackson County as well as many other cities in the state of West Virginia use a TNR program to help with managing the problem of stray cat overpopulation and it works well for these areas.

Volunteers and community involvement is important for this program to thrive. Light refreshments will be served for those who attend. For those who bring a can of cat food and/or two cans of sardines will be given a ticket for each and entered into a special drawing for a chance to win tickets to a Justin Moore concert featuring Dillon Carmichael. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of the meeting and the concert is set for Saturday, May 4 in Huntington. The tickets were donated by Shari Crump-Cochran at WBYG.

In other Kitty Korral news, the organization raised $1,730 from the recent Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser.

Jars are still out at local businesses for those wishing to give a monetary donation towards the group’s efforts and will be collected the Monday following Easter Sunday. Also, the group is still searching for land where a cat colony could be created. Members of the Kitty Korral would take responsibility of the area and the cats.

The group has scheduled two trappings for April in Mason County.

For those interested in learning more about the Mason County Kitty Korral, individuals can follow the group’s Facebook page, Mason Co. Kitty Korral TNR, or they can call Kitty Korral Co-organizer Camala Simpkins at (304) 812-7485.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

