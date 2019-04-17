Golden egg found

Elizabeth Lewis of Point Pleasant, pictured, has found the Point Pleasant Register’s golden Easter egg. Lewis found it where it was hidden at Riverfront Park, beneath the painting of the Battle of Point Pleasant. Lewis will receive a check for $100 for finding the egg.

