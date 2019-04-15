Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Jody Keefer, Sandra Keefer, and Stephen Tarbett, as approved drivers for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out of state travel for Samantha Knapp to travel to Denver, Colo. from June 26-July 1 to attend the National Association of School Nurses meeting. WVNASN and Special Education High Acuity Funds will be the funding sources.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary School, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, and Point Pleasant Primary School, for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Brianne Solomon, teacher, Hannan Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Rescind the Reduction in Force regarding employees in three teaching positions and one administrative position at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. The motion noted “the reason for the Reduction In Force no longer exists” for those four employees.

The employment of Calyssa Mayes, Michelle Nelson, and John Polson, as substitute teachers, effective 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Todd Burris, bus operator, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The transfer of Monica Baker, secretary, Hannan JR/SR High, to secretary, Point Pleasant Primary School, job #217-470-C, effective April 11. This position subject to reduction in force at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Will Hart, custodian, Beale Elementary, to custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-506-C, effective April 11.

The transfer of Brigitte Rhodes, cook, Roosevelt Elementary School, to cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job 218-408-C, effective April 11.

The employment of Andrea Henderson, home-bound/alternative education, on an as needed basis, job #001-045-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of James Toth, girls varsity basketball coach, Wahama Junior/Senior High, job #503-212-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The continued, annual Memorandum of Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and West Virginia University Extension Service, for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2020. Excess Levy money will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 103728-103887 and purchase card check numbers 2546-2548. Total Amount: $933,776.70.

In other business, recognition was given to the first place county science fair winners and John Arnott, TVC girls’ basketball coach of the year.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.