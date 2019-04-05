Spring clean-up day set in Mason

MASON — With summer approaching, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney discussed several issues that come with the warmer weather when the town council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson and Sharon Kearns.

McKinney said he has done research on dirt bikes and found they fall under the same guidelines as all terrain vehicles. They will be allowed on the back streets of town as long as the driver has a valid license, is wearing a helmet, and has a numbered tag from the town.

Those having suspended licenses are not permitted to drive 4-wheelers or other motorized vehicles, the chief added. Also, anyone operating a motorized vehicle can be charged with DUI if drinking and driving.

Residents were reminded the speed limit on the back streets is 25 miles per hour.

Also during the meeting, it was decided a spring clean-up day will be held Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at the wastewater treatment plant. People can drop off their items, and town employees will be there to assist with unloading. The cost is $15. No appliances, tires, or paint will be accepted.

McDonald announced poll workers for the June 11 municipal election as Mary Hendricks, Paul Nollge, Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson, Kathy VanMeter, and Joann Taylor. They will be paid $120 each for election day, $25 for training, and $8.75 per hour for being called in during early voting.

In other action, the council:

Accepted the resignation of Matt Gregg, compliance officer, effective April 30;

Heard a report from the mayor that business licenses for certain types of businesses have increased in cost;

Tabled work for now on Phase II of the wastewater upgrade project after learning putting cameras through the sewer lines would take approximately 60 days at $75 per hour;

Agreed to proceed with the next sidewalk project phase of making older sidewalks ADA compliant, understanding not all can be completed with the available money;

Heard from the mayor that the Clifton water project bids will be opened April 18, and work should begin in May or June;

Agreed to allow council members to waive payment for special meetings if they do not want to exceed $600 per year and receive a 1099 tax form; and,

Heard a report from the police chief that a grant was received, enabling the department to purchase AR-15 rifles.

The next meeting will be April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

