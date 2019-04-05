Kevin Nott benefit this Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — A benefit spaghetti dinner and auction for Kevin Nott is being planned for this Sunday, April 7 at the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Commons Area. Event is from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., carryout available, $8 per person for ages 12 and up, donation for those under 12 years of age. For more information or to volunteer, call 304-675-5886, to donate craft and auction items, call 304-675-5334. Proceeds go to Nott for medical expenses. Bellemead UM Church is organizing the event, with assistance from area churches and other volunteers.