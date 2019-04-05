Shelter pets of the week

Allen, pictured, is a very loving, neutered, male cat available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Shelter staff say Allen loves to be petted and is looking for his forever home and family. For information on adopting Allen, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Squirrel, with his big smile, is available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. He’s described as an extremely friendly and playful, one-year old Labrador mix. For information on adopting Squirrel and making him a part of your family, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.