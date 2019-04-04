The hunt is on

BEND AREA — Thousands of colored plastic eggs will be scattered in the Bend Area on April 13, as New Haven, Mason and Letart all host their annual Easter egg hunts.

In Mason, there will be a new twist to the event. Instead of finding eggs with slips of paper redeemable for cash prizes, 1,000 one dollar bills will be placed inside the eggs. The remainder of the eggs will contain candy.

The change will streamline the process, according to town officials, eliminating the long lines to wait on the prizes. This will allow children attending to immediately take advantage of a free hotdog lunch provided by Maranatha Cornerstone Church.

There will be four age groups at the Mason hunt, including 0 to 3 years; 4 to 6 years; 7 to 9 years; and 10 to 12 years. The hunt will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park at noon.

Cash for the money eggs was provided by donations from Ohio Valley Bank, Benchmark Construction, and Mid-Atlantic Construction. Hiding the 4,000 eggs will be members of the Sassafras and Sugar Maple 4-H clubs.

The New Haven egg hunt will see some changes, as well.

While prizes such as scooters, stuffed animals and other toys will be given in the younger age group, prize eggs in the older division will contain money, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell. Donations of both prizes and money are still being accepted at the town hall during regular business hours.

The New Haven hunt will be held at noon at the ballfields, near the intersection of Midway Drive and Layne Street. Age groups will include 0 to 6 years and 7 to 12 years.

The Letart Community Center annual Easter egg hunt and party will be held at the center at 1 p.m.

The party will follow the hunt with games, crafts, and prizes. Those attending are asked to bring a finger food and drinks to share. Volunteers are needed at 11 a.m. to help hide the 1,400 eggs.

The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at all three hunts. Parents are invited to bring their phones or cameras for pictures.

It is advised by the organizers that hunts begin promptly at their announced times. Due to the short period of time it takes for egg hunts to be completed, parents are encouraged to have their children at their desired hunt well in advance.

More on the Easter egg hunt in Point Pleasant in an upcoming edition.

Bend Area Easter egg hunts set