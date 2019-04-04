Bingo to benefit Baby Pantry

POINT PLEASANT — A family friendly event benefiting a local organization will be held this coming Monday.

Members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 will be hosting a charity bingo night for the Mason County Baby Pantry on Monday evening with doors of the lodge opening at 6 p.m. and the games beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games. No alcohol will be allowed in the bingo room.

The Mason County Baby Pantry provides multiple baby necessities to mommies-to-be and mommies-in-need in Mason and Jackson counties. The baby pantry also provides clothing help to other surrounding West Virginia and Ohio counties.

Those who are planning to attend the event may also bring donations for the baby pantry such as diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5, and 6), pull-ups of all sizes, diaper wipes, diaper rash cream, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, baby powder, baby nail clippers, bottles, bottle brushes, sippy cups, baby formula (all brands, types, and sizes), baby food/baby cereal, baby spoons, baby forks, and pacifiers. The coordinators will also accept gently used baby gear such as swings, cribs, strollers, etc. as well as clothing and shoes for newborn to adult sizes.

Supplies can also be dropped off prior to the event at either the lodge or the Benzer Pharmacy in New Haven.

Every second Monday of the month the members of the lodge open their doors to hold special charity bingo nights for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need within the community.

A look inside the Mason County Baby Pantry where a multitude of baby supplies are stored for mothers-in-need as well as soon to be mothers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_BabyPantry.jpg A look inside the Mason County Baby Pantry where a multitude of baby supplies are stored for mothers-in-need as well as soon to be mothers. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

